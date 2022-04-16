Advertisement

New brewery opens in Gogebic County

Five Sons Brewing
Five Sons Brewing(Annette Giachino)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARENISCO, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan’s newest brewery is now open on Main Street in Marenisco.

It’s called Five Sons Brewery, and the soft opening for friends and family was held Friday afternoon.

The owner was bit by the brewing bug back in 2017 and has converted his wife’s former medical clinic into his brewery. For Five Sons Brewery, the focus is on more traditional German brews.

“It’s craft brewing, just like any other craft brewer, but what I’m trying to do a little bit different than some other places is I’m looking at traditional German brewing,” owner Bruce Mahler said. “We’re going to be busy today, I hope we stay busy and I invite everyone to come down.”

The grand opening for Five Sons Brewery will be around July 4.

