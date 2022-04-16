Fundraiser for 3D printed legs for Lil’ Bomber a hit in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The fundraiser for the duck who lost both legs to frostbite was this Friday afternoon in Ironwood. Lil’ bomber, a mallard who was rescued by Rob “Duckman” Saari was the star of the night.

Friday afternoon’s fundraiser, called ‘Leg UP on Life,’ is to help pay for 3D printed legs for Lil’ Bomber. The event included live music, a spaghetti dinner and a 50-50 raffle all held at the Time Again Studios.

“Right now he’s sort of like a paddleboat with no paddles, he floats real good but he’s got no way to get around in the water and ducks love water so we’re going to get him some new legs, we’ve already got version 1.0 done up at Willow Animal Hospital up in Ashland Wisconsin,” said Saari.

They’re hoping to raise about $1,500 through the event Friday night and with online fundraising.

