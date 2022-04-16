Advertisement

Fundraiser for 3D printed legs for Lil’ Bomber a hit in Ironwood

Lil' Bomber (on the right)
Lil' Bomber (on the right)(Rob Saari)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The fundraiser for the duck who lost both legs to frostbite was this Friday afternoon in Ironwood. Lil’ bomber, a mallard who was rescued by Rob “Duckman” Saari was the star of the night.

Friday afternoon’s fundraiser, called ‘Leg UP on Life,’ is to help pay for 3D printed legs for Lil’ Bomber. The event included live music, a spaghetti dinner and a 50-50 raffle all held at the Time Again Studios.

“Right now he’s sort of like a paddleboat with no paddles, he floats real good but he’s got no way to get around in the water and ducks love water so we’re going to get him some new legs, we’ve already got version 1.0 done up at Willow Animal Hospital up in Ashland Wisconsin,” said Saari.

They’re hoping to raise about $1,500 through the event Friday night and with online fundraising.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette

Latest News

The interior of Buddha Bean Coffee Company is still under construction, but hopefully, by June...
Drive-thru coffee shop to open in Crystal Falls this June
The current interior of what will become a coffee store. Formally a hair salon, it has been...
Drive-thru coffee shop to open in Crystal Falls this June
Two young children give Rambo lots of pets
Fish fry fundraiser for Florence County K9 Unit draws large crowd
Walmart exterior signage
Walmart celebrates grand re-opening