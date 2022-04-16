Chocolay Lions host annual egg hunt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 22nd Chocolay Lions Easter Egg Hunt was a great success Saturday.

The tradition returned this year after a two-year pause due to COVID.

Children of all ages came to hunt eggs, win prizes, and even pose with the Easter Bunny.

The Chocolay Lions Club estimates that over 400 kids attended today’s hunt.

“We try to do stuff for the community that involves kids. We have several different projects. Easter and Halloween are the biggest ones. We enjoy doing that. Just to see the people come together as a family and go out and do an event is great,” said Pete LaRue, Chocolay Lions Club President.

The Lions hid over 7,000 eggs.

The next event the Lions are hosting is their annual Halloween party.

