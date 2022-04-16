Advertisement

83rd Gold Medal Basketball Classic enters final weekend

Class B and Women’s divisions play Saturday and Sunday
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to spot fake tickets.(Source: MGN)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Class E - Stewart Manufacturing 58 - Anderson Contruction 45; 16 for Reggie Johnson of Stewart’s, 10 points Austin Grayvold of Anderson Construction

Class D - Stihl Saw Sales 54 - CTR44; Connor Smale led Stihl with 21, Bryce Bilski led Stihl with 17 points

Class C - Daves Auto 77 - Rapid River 73; 21 points for Marcus Harris of Rapid River, 35 points for Kyle Johnson of Daves

Class E - Stewart Manufacturing 71 vs Strollers 54; 24 points for Tyler Beauchamp, Jake Brock had 15 for Strollers

Championship Games:

E Final - Got Milk Dagget 57 - Stewart Manufacturing Hermansville 46

CJ Mathew’s with the MVP and had 12 points Got Milk, Mitch Wilson led Hermsnsville with 21 points

EE Final - Fire Place Spa Iron Mountain 53 - Got Milk Stephenson 68

MVP Joe Simon knocked dowen 24 points for Got Milk, Tyler Beauchamp led Fire Place with 19

C Final - R Place Powers 77 - Daves Auto Iron Mountain 73; Justin Boonyash had 22 and the MVP for R Place; Kyle Johnson  sacored 28 for Daves

D Final - CTR44 Hermansville 66 vs Rapid River 49; Tyler Mercier MVP 21 points for CTR44, Marcus Harris led Rapid

Class B and Woman’s start Saturday

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Minor flooding along the Chocolay River, April 14, 2022
Spring flooding on the Chocolay River
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU has successful Senior Night in lacrosse
Michigan Tech announces cross country skiing awards
Huskies overcome wind at St. Norbert Twilight
(NMU Graphic)
Small Grouping Represent Wildcats with Multiple Top Finishes at St. Norbert