83rd Gold Medal Basketball Classic enters final weekend

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Class E - Stewart Manufacturing 58 - Anderson Contruction 45; 16 for Reggie Johnson of Stewart’s, 10 points Austin Grayvold of Anderson Construction

Class D - Stihl Saw Sales 54 - CTR44; Connor Smale led Stihl with 21, Bryce Bilski led Stihl with 17 points

Class C - Daves Auto 77 - Rapid River 73; 21 points for Marcus Harris of Rapid River, 35 points for Kyle Johnson of Daves

Class E - Stewart Manufacturing 71 vs Strollers 54; 24 points for Tyler Beauchamp, Jake Brock had 15 for Strollers

Championship Games:

E Final - Got Milk Dagget 57 - Stewart Manufacturing Hermansville 46

CJ Mathew’s with the MVP and had 12 points Got Milk, Mitch Wilson led Hermsnsville with 21 points

EE Final - Fire Place Spa Iron Mountain 53 - Got Milk Stephenson 68

MVP Joe Simon knocked dowen 24 points for Got Milk, Tyler Beauchamp led Fire Place with 19

C Final - R Place Powers 77 - Daves Auto Iron Mountain 73; Justin Boonyash had 22 and the MVP for R Place; Kyle Johnson sacored 28 for Daves

D Final - CTR44 Hermansville 66 vs Rapid River 49; Tyler Mercier MVP 21 points for CTR44, Marcus Harris led Rapid

Class B and Woman’s start Saturday

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.