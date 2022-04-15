Advertisement

Wilson Creek Café raises over $20,000 for Ukraine during fundraiser

Photo of Chad Sydor's grandparents, who immigrated from Ukraine to the U.S.
Photo of Chad Sydor's grandparents, who immigrated from Ukraine to the U.S.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Powers, Mich. (WLUC) - In continuing coverage, a Menominee County café has reached its fundraising goal for Ukraine.

The Wilson Creek Café announced it has raised over $20,000 for the World Central Kitchen since its March 28 event. The café hosted its Ukrainian feast last month, which raised over $17,000 alone.

It has now reached its goal. All of the money will go towards feeding starving refugees.

“You can convert that, according to the World Central Kitchen, $50 provides about 10 meals. If you do the math on that, we’ll be able to supply meals for 4,063 people,” said Chad Sydor, Wilson Creek Café Owner.

Sydor says he is thankful for the community support and that the effort will benefit thousands in need.

