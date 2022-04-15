Advertisement

Whitmer: More than $900 million in auto insurance refunds returned to eligible Michiganders so far

Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly a third of eligible Michiganders have received their $400 auto refund checks, Gov. Whitmer announced Thursday.

More than $906 million of the total $3 billion in surplus funds have been returned to Michigan drivers, according to data gathered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS).

The returns are coming from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) catastrophic fund surplus.

To be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of Oct. 31, 2021. The refunds are $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle. They must be sent by insurers in the form of a paper check or an ACH deposit no later than May 9, 2022.

Eligible drivers do not need to do anything to receive their refund.

