Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

Walmart exterior signage
Walmart exterior signage(Wesley Hitt | Walmart)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township retailer celebrated a grand re-opening with a holiday visitor today.

Food trucks, balloon animals, and the Easter Bunny aren’t normally associated with Walmart. But today, this location pulled out all the stops for its grand reopening to celebrate the completion of a remodeling project. During the festivities, shoppers were greeted with goodie bags, cupcakes, and a coloring contest for kids. Guests took pictures with the Easter Bunny while taking in the store’s new look and shopping resources... like its new delivery option.

“It’s going to make things more convenient for the community. We know moms and dads are busy across Marquette and having delivery of their groceries straight to their door is really going to help them out. And, with a Walmart Plus membership, that’s completely free,” said Ryan Orlick, Walmart’s Digital Operations Lead.

Walmart also presented the Marquette city police department with a $4,000 grant to show their appreciation for everything the police do for the community. The department has not yet announced what the grant will be used for.

