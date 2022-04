NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Watch Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon talk about Easter weekend happenings and plan for a summer of fun with two adventure experts, Kristin Ojaniemi and Paige Spisak.

Freighters, pink moon, and tax day.

Summer bucket lists.

Summer bucket lists and top waterfalls.

What's Up Upper Michigan?

On the next episode of Upper Michigan Today: how to make an indoor herb garden, and more importantly, how to keep it alive for a long time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.