UPPCO holding appliance recycling event

Appliance Recycling event
Appliance Recycling event(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company is holding an appliance recycling event.

If you are an UPPCO customer you can bring old refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, or AC units in exchange for a rebate. After the appliance is brought to the facility, the freon is removed from the unit and then taken to a scrap yard for metal and plastic to be recycled completely.

The event is part of UPPCO’s Energy Efficiency Program.

“Our objective is to reduce the amount of energy used in order to have to prevent having to build out additional infrastructure so appliance recycling is a key component of our program,” said UPPCO Energy Efficiency Program Administrator Andrew McNeally.

The appliance recycling event will continue Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

