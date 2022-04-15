U.P. Children’s Museum joins Salamander Days with Second Thursday Creative Series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Salamander Days continues in Marquette, and Thursday night the U.P. Children’s Museum got in on the fun. For their Second Thursday Creative Series, it was all about salamanders.

Live music, crafts, and poetry were all part of the activities lined up for children and families Thursday night. Also, the Great Lakes Poetry Festival continues this month and kids had a chance to write their own poems.

“It’s a creature that just begs for a poem so salamander poetry, the blue-spotted salamander, come on, you couldn’t ask for anything better as a poet and it’s always great to partner with great organizations like the Children’s Museum,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL Adult Learning Programming Coordinator.

Families who were at tonight’s creative series event also got to take home a free book. The Great Lakes Poetry Festival continues with events through April 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.