Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

Michigan drivers to receive $400 refund per vehicle from their insurer.
Whitmer: More than $900 million in auto insurance refunds returned to eligible Michiganders so far
Dr. Bob Lorinser files to appear on the primary ballot with the Bureau of Elections, Friday...
Dr. Bob Lorinser files for candidacy with a surplus of signatures
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette's harbor.
Freighters wait out gale warning
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette
Advection fog
WUWW: How Advection Fog forms