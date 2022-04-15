Small Grouping Represent Wildcats with Multiple Top Finishes at St. Norbert

DEPERE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A handful of Wildcats competed for the NMU Track & Field team at the St. Norbert Twilight Meet on Thursday (April 14), where the ‘Cats earned multiple top-place finishes on a cold and windy evening in De Pere, Wisconsin. Northern competed against runners from host St. Norbert, Michigan Tech, Ripon College, and Lawrence University at the meet.

Ellyse Wolfrath took home a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles, clearing the competition by over a second with a time of 15.05. Crossing the finish line at 12.17, Izabelle Peterson claimed top honors in the 100m dash. In the 5,000m run, Anna Kelley bested the competition for first with a time of 18:28.91. Teammates Elise Longley (18:41.67) and Madison Malon (18:48.85) finished third and fourth. Anni Skillicorn was not far behind at 19:32.60 for seventh. Meghan Langworthy and Emily Sterling ran against each other in the 10,000m, with Langworthy finishing at 40:20.97 and Sterling right behind at 40:38.36 Leah Root earned second-place in the pole vault at a 3.4m mark.

Up Next The Green and Gold will make the trip south of the bridge next weekend, as they head to the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State. The two-day meet takes place in Allendale, Michigan on Friday and Saturday (April 22-23).

