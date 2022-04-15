Advertisement

Small Grouping Represent Wildcats with Multiple Top Finishes at St. Norbert

(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEPERE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A handful of Wildcats competed for the NMU Track & Field team at the St. Norbert Twilight Meet on Thursday (April 14), where the ‘Cats earned multiple top-place finishes on a cold and windy evening in De Pere, Wisconsin. Northern competed against runners from host St. Norbert, Michigan Tech, Ripon College, and Lawrence University at the meet.

Ellyse Wolfrath took home a first-place finish in the 100m hurdles, clearing the competition by over a second with a time of 15.05. Crossing the finish line at 12.17, Izabelle Peterson claimed top honors in the 100m dash. In the 5,000m run, Anna Kelley bested the competition for first with a time of 18:28.91. Teammates Elise Longley (18:41.67) and Madison Malon (18:48.85) finished third and fourth. Anni Skillicorn was not far behind at 19:32.60 for seventh. Meghan Langworthy and Emily Sterling ran against each other in the 10,000m, with Langworthy finishing at 40:20.97 and Sterling right behind at 40:38.36 Leah Root earned second-place in the pole vault at a 3.4m mark.

Up Next The Green and Gold will make the trip south of the bridge next weekend, as they head to the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State. The two-day meet takes place in Allendale, Michigan on Friday and Saturday (April 22-23).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case

Latest News

Huskies overcome wind at St. Norbert Twilight
Five Huskies Earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society Distinction
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Lacrosse drops 13-10 decision to Concordia St. Paul
Michigan Tech elevates Harris to new role