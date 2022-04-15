Residents protest Grand Rapids police shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids.

More demonstrations were held in west Michigan where the family of Patrick Lyoya is calling on the officer involved to face charges.

Sharon Campbell says she is angered over the death of 26-year-old Lyoya.

“If you ain’t disgusted and outraged, you ain’t paying attention. What if that was your son?” Campbell said.

He was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer after a struggle during a traffic stop on April 4.

“As a young, black man in this community, you can relate. I’ve been down there on the ground, fighting with police before. Just to see how that video played out and just how the malicious taking of a life was done, I’m just saddened and hurt, but using that pain for action,” said Dewaun Robinson, president of the Flint chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Robinson took action by organizing a demonstration in Flint demanding policy change.

“We are wanting to hold accountability for the Grand Rapids Police Department and we’re also holding those accountable in our own community. Our Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Flint Police Department, and Flint Township Police Department. We’re also standing in solidarity with John Fleming,” Robinson said.

Fleming was reportedly punched by a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy after being falsely accused of shoplifting from a Flint Township Walmart.

Fleming and his sister said this must stop.

“He is an entrepreneur, a father of two kids, he was just at Walmart shopping for his business when he was profiled as a thief,” said Fleming’s sister Jasmine Burrell.

Last week, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his office is investigating the incident involving Fleming.

Even though this protest is hours away from the incident in Grand Rapids, protestors said their message is the same and they are not backing down.

“Even though we are not in Grand Rapids, we’re feeling it here in Flint. We’re coming with pure force. We’re meeting fire with fire. Whatever is necessary, by all means, we want to get accountability,” Robinson said.

