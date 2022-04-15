Advertisement

Negaunee to enter land exchange with Negaunee Public Schools

City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee seal.(WLUC/City of Negaunee)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee agreed to enter a land exchange with Negaunee Public Schools during their regular meeting Thursday. The city council approved the land exchange with the school unanimously.

It’s dealing with about eight acres just past the school’s tennis courts. In exchange, the city would get a new public road to that area. The school intends to build a new softball complex on the land.

“What we believe is in the near future, after this complex is built including the street, that it will open up new economic development opportunities on city-owned property and adjacent properties in this area where there hasn’t been before,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

The Negaunee Public School Board meets early next week to discuss the deal from their side. The timeline for softball fields construction is not known yet.

