Mock car crash for Bay College EMT

ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteer firefighters and Bay College EMTs worked together on a mock car crash in Escanaba Township.

The purpose of the training is to teach the EMT students how to interact with firefighters on a real scene.

The Escanaba Township Fire Department hosts this training every year for Bay College, but it’s good training for their firefighters as well.

The department’s training officer has a word of caution for the community, too.

“You see us on the side of the road with flashing lights, slow down, give us time. We want to go home at the end of the day, we want to see our families,” said Lt. Zach Denome, training officer for Escanaba Township Fire Department.

Two victims were inside the vehicles, donated by Bay de Noc Towing.

After the fire department and Bay College got the mock victims out, they debriefed and learned how they can improve on a real scene.

