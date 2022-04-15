Advertisement

Mock car crash for Bay College EMT

Escanaba Township Fire Department hosts the training every year.
Escanaba Township Firefighters and Bay College EMT on a mock car crash scene.
Escanaba Township Firefighters and Bay College EMT on a mock car crash scene.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteer firefighters and Bay College EMTs worked together on a mock car crash in Escanaba Township.

The purpose of the training is to teach the EMT students how to interact with firefighters on a real scene.

The Escanaba Township Fire Department hosts this training every year for Bay College, but it’s good training for their firefighters as well.

The department’s training officer has a word of caution for the community, too.

“You see us on the side of the road with flashing lights, slow down, give us time. We want to go home at the end of the day, we want to see our families,” said Lt. Zach Denome, training officer for Escanaba Township Fire Department.

Two victims were inside the vehicles, donated by Bay de Noc Towing.

After the fire department and Bay College got the mock victims out, they debriefed and learned how they can improve on a real scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

Elite Auto Garage in Bark River.
Elite Auto Garage spreading hope, one car at a time
Appliance Recycling event
UPPCO holding appliance recycling event
Early education rally
NMU Early Childhood Education Task Force holds rally
5% of Mini Egg sales go to Ukraine
Chocolaterie sells Easter eggs to support Ukraine