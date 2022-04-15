Advertisement

Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains why it’s a good time to invest

You can watch Knuckman’s segment of Business First AM Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 6:30 AM.
Alan Knuckman at Upper Michigan Today.
Alan Knuckman at Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Experts say that right now is the best time to invest your money.

Alan Knuckman visited the Upper Michigan Today studio to explain why.

You can watch Alan Knuckman's segment of Business First AM "Top that Trade" on FOX UP at 6:30 AM Monday through Friday.

Knuckman has a segment called “Top that Trade” on Business First AM that airs at 6:30 AM Monday through Friday on FOX UP.

You can watch him on Upper Michigan Today next on May 23rd to talk about the top ways to make money right now.

You can watch a replay of this episode of Upper Michigan Today on your TV6 and FOX UP app on your streaming device.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette's harbor.
Freighters wait out gale warning
Upper Michigan Today intro.
Upper Michigan Today Episode 10
A view from the TV6 Weather Cam, on top of the Landmark Inn, of three of the six freighters in...
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette
Advection fog
WUWW: How Advection Fog forms