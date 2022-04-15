Last Weekend Before State Individual Income Tax Deadline

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April 18th, 2022 is the deadline for state income tax returns. This deadline is in place to ensure accuracy.

Electronic filing and direct deposit are convenient, safe, and secure. 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed last year, that’s 88% of tax filers. Individuals who e-file typically see their refund approximately 2 weeks after the return was accepted by the state. For more information on e-filing go to www.mifastfile.org.

You can pay your outstanding tax balance by check, money order, credit, and debit card. mi.gov/taxes has more information on how you can pay.

Individuals who need additional time can request an extension to Oct 18th, 2022.

