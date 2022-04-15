Haglund’s Sugar Shack: how a hobby maple syrup maker has been tapping maple sap for nearly 6 decades

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - The season for tapping maple sap is drawing to a close in the U.P.

It’s a weather-dependent process, and a painstaking one when you consider the volatility of midwestern weather.

Quantity and quality are never a given in maple syrup production. It takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make just one gallon of syrup, so for many, the process is the reward.

Hobby maple syrup maker Harry Haglund explains his process and what has brought him back into the woods for 58 years, take a look.

Harry Haglund has been tapping maple trees for nearly 60 years, yet has never sold a single bottle.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains how weather determines the tapping season.

Chief meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains the effects of weather on maple tapping.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.