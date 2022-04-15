Advertisement

Haglund’s Sugar Shack: how a hobby maple syrup maker has been tapping maple sap for nearly 6 decades

“It just takes you away from everything... do you hear the birds?”
Homemade maple syrup from hobby maple syrup maker Harry Haglund.
Homemade maple syrup from hobby maple syrup maker Harry Haglund.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - The season for tapping maple sap is drawing to a close in the U.P.

It’s a weather-dependent process, and a painstaking one when you consider the volatility of midwestern weather.

Quantity and quality are never a given in maple syrup production. It takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make just one gallon of syrup, so for many, the process is the reward.

Hobby maple syrup maker Harry Haglund explains his process and what has brought him back into the woods for 58 years, take a look.

Harry Haglund has been tapping maple trees for nearly 60 years, yet has never sold a single bottle.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains how weather determines the tapping season.

Chief meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains the effects of weather on maple tapping.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

Advection fog
WUWW: How Advection Fog forms
Michigan Tech Football Players still have snowbanks at Kearly Stadium.
April 14 2022 MTU Football, HS State Basketball Honors
The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).
U.P. Children’s Museum joins Salamander Days with Second Thursday Creative Series
Groups like Connect Marquette and MATI need volunteers to run many of their events, but are not...
Non-profits continue to struggle in search for volunteers