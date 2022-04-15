Advertisement

Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six freighters are sitting in the water off Marquette Friday, with a gale warning in effect on Lake Superior.

It’s a rare sight to see. The freighters started arriving in Marquette on Thursday.

The freighters near Marquette are the Kaye E Barker; Whitefish Bay; Arthur M. Anderson; John G Munson; Csl Welland; and Rt Hon Paul J Martin.

Share your pictures of the freighters with us here: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/community/user-content/

