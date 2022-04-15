Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six freighters are sitting in the water off Marquette Friday, with a gale warning in effect on Lake Superior.
It’s a rare sight to see. The freighters started arriving in Marquette on Thursday.
The freighters near Marquette are the Kaye E Barker; Whitefish Bay; Arthur M. Anderson; John G Munson; Csl Welland; and Rt Hon Paul J Martin.
