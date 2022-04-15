Five Huskies Earn NFF Hampshire Honor Society Distinction

IRVING, TX (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech football program had five members of the 2022 team honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for their achievements on the field and in the classroom. Jordan Janssen, Fred Kemp, Dalton Norris, Hunter Richards, and Jared Smith were recognized Wednesday.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have: Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2021;

Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2021 season.

Janssen (Kimberly, Wisconsin) was named second team All-GLIAC and took in the Omar Lajenuesse Academic Award. He was also on the GLIAC Academic Excellence Team.

Starting all 10 games, he had a team-high 44 receptions for 524 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 11.9 yards per catch and had a season-long 43-yard reception.

Kemp (Niles, Michigan) was a member of the GLIAC Academic Excellence team and played in all 10 games with starts at cornerback and safety. He made 18 solo tackles and 51.0 total tackles (fifth on the team). He also recovered three fumbles with one interception and one pass broken up.

Norris (Saginaw, Michigan) was a member of the GLIAC All-Academic team. He played all 10 games as the Huskies starting right guard after appearing in two games the previous season.

Richards (Houghton, Michigan) was named honorable mention All-GLIAC and winner of the Ted Kearly team award. He was named to the GLIAC Academic Excellence Team and started 10 games at wide receiver. He racked up 20 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns, including a season-long 33-yard reception.

Smith (Westphalia, Michigan), along with teammate Will Marano started in the backfield for Tech in the fall. Smith rushed for a team-high 406 yards on 115 attempts and averaged 40.6 rushing yards per game. His season-long run went for 41 yards and he recorded two touchdowns, plus 10 receptions for 73 yards.

