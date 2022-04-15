Fish fry fundraiser for Florence County K9 Unit draws large crowd

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s K9 Unit is at Leff’s Sports Bar serving fish fry entrees to benefit its K9 Rambo.

Rambo is four-years-old, and he assists the department on a variety of calls, including locating narcotics at traffic stops and search warrants.

Rambo met with community members and was always looking for pets. Friday’s fundraiser will help pay for his expenses. Rambo has been with the department for two years.

“When I first got Rambo, I was a little nervous because I had not been in the office for too long, and now I’m a K9 handler. I am really glad it happened that way, because now we can help the community out and get some nasty stuff off the street,” said Eric Windell, Florence County Sheriff’s K9 Handler.

The event will continue at Leff’s until 8 o’clock CT Friday night.

