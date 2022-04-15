Drive-thru coffee shop to open in Crystal Falls this June

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A drive-thru coffee shop plans to open in Crystal Falls this June. The store name was inspired by an Indian philosophical religion.

The interior of Buddha Bean Coffee Company is still under construction, but hopefully, by June 4 it will open its doors to the public. For owner Kimberly Spigarelli, owning a business has been her dream.

“When my son was born, I knew that I didn’t have time to wait to start this legacy that I wanted to lead for him, and show him what it’s like to take charge of your life and to make a positive impact on your community while you do it,” Spigarelli said.

Spigarelli originally went to college for biology. After a journey with twists and turns, which led her to teaching yoga, the Crystal Falls native fell in love with Buddhism, an ancient Indian religion.

“Buddhism is about spreading positivity, kindness, and generally spreading good karma. I wanted my coffee shop to be a place that has a positive impact on anybody that comes into the shop,” Spigarelli said.

Spigarelli is Buddhist and wants to reflect the kind values of the philosophy in the store’s name. Buddha Bean Coffee Company will be next to Subway and Fob’s restaurant on US-2 in Crystal Falls.

After health department approval, Spigarelli can proceed with renovations.

“Mostly electrical and plumbing changes need to occur so that we can hook up all of our equipment. Most of the changes will be cosmetic. We will be doing a lot of painting, and this space will be transformed quite a bit,” Spigarelli said.

Renovating the former hair salon will cost about $15,000. The store will also have a drive-thru, something new in Crystal Falls.

“Having the convenience of a place that you can stop and get something that you really enjoy is going to give people more options,” Spigarelli said.

Spigarelli says the store is fully staffed for the summer, but is still looking for help during the day shifts in the winter.

