Dr. Bob Lorinser files for candidacy with a surplus of signatures

Dr. Bob Lorinser files to appear on the primary ballot with the Bureau of Elections, Friday April 15(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Bob Lorinser is officially on the primary ballot for U.S. Congress in Michigan’s 1st District.

1,000 signatures are required for any Congressional candidate to appear on the primary ballot. In just a few weeks, the Lorinser campaign captured over 3,500 signatures, and he officially filed with the maximum of 2,000 Friday morning.

The canvassing effort followed a technical issue with a previous set of unfiled petitions, all over the prefix “Dr.” The prefix is not allowed on the ballot or the affidavit of identity, but no law or statute prohibits it on the petition, Lorinser said.

“The campaign got word that we would be challenged on our petitions,” said Dr. Lorinser. “With no desire to litigate the issue, we recirculated new petitions and successfully recaptured over 3,500 internally-validated signatures in just a few weeks. The mobilization was an extraordinary and unprecedented effort by everyone involved.”

Lorinser said he is now officially challenging Jack Bergman to a televised debate.

