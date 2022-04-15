Advertisement

A cold Easter weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The breezy conditions gradually weaken during the day. Otherwise, scattered snow showers will be around through tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Easter Sunday looks like a nice day as conditions remain dry and cold. Next week will be active yet again with a few systems bringing rounds of snow and mixed precipitation.

Today: Breezy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Widespread snow with cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lingering snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s

