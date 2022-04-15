A cold Easter weekend
The breezy conditions gradually weaken during the day. Otherwise, scattered snow showers will be around through tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Easter Sunday looks like a nice day as conditions remain dry and cold. Next week will be active yet again with a few systems bringing rounds of snow and mixed precipitation.
Today: Breezy with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east
Saturday: Snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Mid 20s west, low 30s east
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Monday: Widespread snow with cloudy skies
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread rain/snow mix
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with lingering snow showers
>Highs: Upper 30s
