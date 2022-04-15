Advertisement

Chocolaterie sells Easter eggs to support Ukraine

Towners Pastry and Chocolate offers blue and yellow decorated eggs
5% of Mini Egg sales go to Ukraine
5% of Mini Egg sales go to Ukraine(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Buying chocolate for Easter this weekend could support Ukrainian refugees.

Towners Pastry and Chocolate in Marquette Township’s Westwood Mall is selling special chocolate eggs for the Easter holiday.

Five percent of the proceeds from sales will benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Towners plans to give the money to the World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Fund to help feed those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The shop says customers have been excited about the opportunity to help Ukraine.

“Everybody is super excited. They come in, they see the eggs, and they say ‘Oh my God, Ukraine, I love what Katie’s doing here.’ They end up buying two or three more. It’s just really nice to see,” said Jamison Bell, Towners’ sous chef.

Towners says they’re thrilled to provide customers with chocolate and pastries this Easter, but more so about the impact they can have on the people of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Iron Mountain PD seeking information on this individual.
Do you recognize this person? Contact Iron Mountain PD

Latest News

Escanaba Township Firefighters and Bay College EMT on a mock car crash scene.
Mock car crash for Bay College EMT
Elite Auto Garage in Bark River.
Elite Auto Garage spreading hope, one car at a time
Appliance Recycling event
UPPCO holding appliance recycling event
Early education rally
NMU Early Childhood Education Task Force holds rally