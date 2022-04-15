Chocolaterie sells Easter eggs to support Ukraine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Buying chocolate for Easter this weekend could support Ukrainian refugees.

Towners Pastry and Chocolate in Marquette Township’s Westwood Mall is selling special chocolate eggs for the Easter holiday.

Five percent of the proceeds from sales will benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Towners plans to give the money to the World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Fund to help feed those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The shop says customers have been excited about the opportunity to help Ukraine.

“Everybody is super excited. They come in, they see the eggs, and they say ‘Oh my God, Ukraine, I love what Katie’s doing here.’ They end up buying two or three more. It’s just really nice to see,” said Jamison Bell, Towners’ sous chef.

Towners says they’re thrilled to provide customers with chocolate and pastries this Easter, but more so about the impact they can have on the people of Ukraine.

