You’re invited to Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s ‘Salamander Daze’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blue-spotted salamanders are finishing their migration! The U.P. Children’s Museum is celebrating another successful season of the amphibians’ pilgrimage with a free event.

‘Salamander Daze’ is happening tonight, April 14th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the children’s museum, complete with music, arts and crafts, and plenty of opportunities to learn.

You can even learn about proper animal handling...

