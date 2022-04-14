Advertisement

You’re invited to Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum’s ‘Salamander Daze’

Salamander Daze is happening on Thursday, April 14th at 5:30 PM
Blue salamander at Presque Isle Park
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blue-spotted salamanders are finishing their migration! The U.P. Children’s Museum is celebrating another successful season of the amphibians’ pilgrimage with a free event.

‘Salamander Daze’ is happening tonight, April 14th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the children’s museum, complete with music, arts and crafts, and plenty of opportunities to learn.

You can even learn about proper animal handling...

You can learn more about Salamander Daze and the U.P. Children’s Museum here.

