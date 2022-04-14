Wildcat Lacrosse drops 13-10 decision to Concordia St. Paul

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team hosted Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday (April 13), as the Golden Bears came into Marquette and claimed a 13-10 victory over the Wildcats.The loss dropped NMU to 8-5 on the season and 2-3 in GLIAC matches.

How it Happend The Green and Gold struck first, as Madeline Bittell bounced one off the turf and into the netting with just seconds left on the shot clock. Aleya Speas found the cutting Bittell for the assist. Minutes later, Bittell would return the favor as she found Speas who sniped in her 14th of the season to give the ‘Cats an early 2-0 edge.CSP would quickly tie it 2-2 on goals from Hailey Hartlidge and Maddy Seifert. Taylor Priestley had the hot hand late in the quarter for the Wildcats, tacking on a pair of goals to give NMU the 4-2 lead after one. The Golden Bears answered a pair of NMU goals with three of their own for their first lead of the game, this time from Katie Moynihan and Molly Moynihan (x2) to put the Wildcats in a 5-4 hole. Northern didn’t trail for long, as they tied it up off the crosse of Bittell on a free position shot for her 40th tally of the season. A free position opportunity for the visitors’ Katie Moynihan and another strike from Delaney Davidson gave the Golden Bears a 7-5 advantage heading into the halftime break.

Bittell got the first goal of the second half more than halfway through the third quarter, picking up a hat trick for the game to pull NMU within one at 7-6. CSP’s Maddy Seifert pushed the lead back to two for the Golden Bears less than a minute later, but Bittell would have the final score of the quarter to keep NMU within a goal at 8-7.

Concordia’s Maddy Seifert picked up her second goal of the half a minute into the fourth to make it 9-7. After Madeline Bittell struck twice for NMU to tie it 9-9, Delaney Davidson (x2) and Lily Walesheck pushed it to a three-goal lead for CSP with ten to play. With 6:55 on the clock, Emily Renfrew tallied her first of the game to make it 12-10, but CSP added a late goal from Katie Moynihan en route to a 13-10 victory over the Wildcats.

NMU Goals Madeline Bittell (6), Taylor Priestley (2), Aleya Speas, Emily Renfrew

Up NextThe Wildcats will host the Peacocks of Upper Iowa in their final regular season home game this Friday, April 15 at 5 p.m. NMU will honor seniors Jessica Close, Jessica Daniels, Emily Renfrew, and Aleya Speas.

