Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -Firefighters and police on the scene are using the center lane of US-41 and Cambria Rd. to direct traffic.
According to the MSP Negaunee Dispatch, the truck crash happened on US-41 and Cambria Rd. around 8:00 a.m. just past Teal Lake.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
