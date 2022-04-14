Advertisement

Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee

Traffic being re-directed
Traffic being re-directed(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -Firefighters and police on the scene are using the center lane of US-41 and Cambria Rd. to direct traffic.

According to the MSP Negaunee Dispatch, the truck crash happened on US-41 and Cambria Rd. around 8:00 a.m. just past Teal Lake.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

