Times of light snow with cold stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A storm system is lifting north across Lake Superior into Ontario. Winds will become breezy during the day. Gusts will exceed 35mph at times. On and off scattered snow showers will be around today through Saturday. Easter Sunday looks nice with temperatures being a bit milder. Then, the active pattern continues next week with two more systems. One on Monday and the other on Wednesday.

Today: Breezy with scattered snow showers in the west

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsehwere

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers early in the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s along the shorelines, low 40s inland

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Morning snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

