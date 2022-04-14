Advertisement

Spring flooding on the Chocolay River

Minor flooding along the Chocolay River, April 14, 2022
Minor flooding along the Chocolay River, April 14, 2022(Jackie Calcaterra)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A few Upper Michigan rivers were seeing minor flooding Thursday.

The Chocolay River has a flood warning in effect until early Friday afternoon. Click here to see the latest weather alerts. On Thursday afternoon, the river was right at its flood stage of 10 feet. Water was also filling low-lying areas along Timber Lane and Riverside Road.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads and trails. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

The National Weather Service asks that you report any flooding you see to local emergency services or law enforcement.

