Sayklly’s Easter eggs still available

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s not too late to get your Yooper Easter staple. Sayklly’s easter eggs are still available. Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts in Escanaba has four Easter egg varieties in multiple sizes.

The business started in Escanaba in 1906 and Easter eggs started in the late 40s to early 50s. After nearly 70 years, they’ve become a tradition for the U.P.

“I just want to thank all of our Sayklly’s customers, our family of Sayklly’s people that have been coming here for years and years - generations actually - to buy their Easter eggs and I want to wish everyone a happy Easter too,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts.

Click here to order online.

