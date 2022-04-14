Sawyer International Airport gives tentative plan for renovation project

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport has a tentative plan for its $20 million renovation project.

The project’s first step could start as soon as May. Sawyer International Airport Manager Duane DuRay explained what is planned to go first. “There are 13 buildings that we currently have slated for demolition,” DuRay said. “It’s roughly about 230,000 square feet of building demolition.”

The airport is set to install a fire suppression system in its military aircraft hangar that will cost $2.35 million. DuRay said the airport also put out a request for proposal today to get ideas for a name change. “Renaming the airport is just one component of this proposal that we’re looking at,” DuRay said. He continued, “We’re looking to rebrand the airport not just in name but in region and feel.”

These three updates are due to take place this year. Next year, the $3 million engineering plan for the terminal expansion is set to begin. As well as an $8.2 million job for new taxiway tarmac. “We have slated the taxiway design which will come out this year and the taxiway rehabilitations in 2023,” DuRay said.

Ahead to 2024, the air traffic control tower is slated for a $3 million update and $250,000 is set for airplane parking spaces. Terminal expansion construction should begin in 2025.

DuRay said the terminal is due last because the Federal Aviation Administration requires a new tarmac before it can improve the terminal. “It’s mainly because the FAA mandates that the airport follows their priority criteria,” DuRay said of the decision to upgrade the terminal last.

DuRay said the 4,700 sq. ft. terminal expansion could take up to two years to complete once it gets going. “This is a multiyear project that could potentially go all the way into 2027 until we see the final completion,” DuRay said.

Before any major renovations begin, Sawyer International is focused on upgrading its security status with the FAA. Currently, the airport is only allowed to take flights with 61 seats. Sawyer International says it’s working with the FAA to certify it to accept planes with up to 76 passengers by the end of this month.

With airlines like Delta and American moving to eliminate smaller planes from their fleets, the airport says this change is required to continue operations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.