Patchy blowing snow heading into Easter weekend

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Throughout the next couple days heading into the Easter weekend the region will see some patchy blowing snow off and on heading into Friday. Winds will be between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts picking up into the 25-30 miles per hour. Next chances of snow will be into Sunday night and Monday with a system bringing in wet snow and possibly mixed conditions.

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with patchy blowing snow; wind gusts up to 25-30+ MPH

>Highs: High 20s in western counties; Low 30s in central and east

Saturday: More scattered snow throughout the morning and afternoon; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning; snow chances rising in late evening

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Snowy conditions; widespread wet snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Snow showers in the morning hours; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Chances of mixed conditions; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies

