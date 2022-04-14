Oxford High School students in favor of hiring independent safety expert.

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday Oxford residents gathered to discuss the current school safety plan following the deadly November shooting inside the high school.

The group is calling for the school to hire a new independent school safety expert and to create an updated plan before next school year.

11th grader Griffen Jones left no doubt about how he feels.

“I feel Oxford has failed in keeping the student body safe. They have failed to show that they care about us as people and individuals. They’ve added almost nothing since we’ve returned back. Every day I pray that whatever conversation I have with my friends or anyone else isn’t my last with them, or my last conversation ever. Every day I pray that I won’t die on the high school floor because of the lack of caring they have shown towards me, and my friends, the whole student body, and teachers,” Jones said.

Jones survived the shooting at the high school that left four of his classmates dead and seven others injured last November. Now he worries about it happening again.

“I hate waking up certain days because of the anxiety and stress and lack of safety and the thought gets to me sometimes in class and I can’t focus,” Jones said.

Jones said many students don’t feel safe. He believes school administrators are trying to sweep the tragic events of that November day under the rug.

“It feels like they’re trying to forget it happened. They took the students names who passed away off like certain boards on the school like sport records, took down memorials. So, if you technically weren’t there that day and you had no clue what happened, you wouldn’t know,” Jones said.

Jones is part of a group that wants the school district to hire a new independent school safety expert and start a public and transparent update of Oxford’s school safety plans where parents and students can offer input.

They want the plan implemented prior to the 2022-2023 school year. The group claims attempts to convey their concerns and demands to school administrators have been met with little to no response.

“The fact that I have to take a day off school to come up here and say this speech is half the problem. I shouldn’t have to miss school to feel safe,” Jones said.

