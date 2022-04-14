One dead in Delta County car crash

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 420 near O Lane, Wednesday, April 13.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 420 when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, the Delta County Sheriff said.

A passenger in the vehicle died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was treated for their injuries and released.

The accident remains under investigation. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Escanaba Township Fire Department, Rampart and Bay De Noc towing.

