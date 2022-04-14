Non-profits continue to struggle in search for volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Non-profits in Marquette and across Upper Michigan are still struggling to bring in volunteers.

“It’s been difficult to get volunteers,” Connect Marquette Volunteer Co-Chair Dan Korhonen said.

Connect Marquette and the Masonic Arts, Theatre and Innovation Company (MATI) are two of many facing this issue. Korhonen said this has been a problem since the start of the pandemic. “With the disruption in everyone’s lives lately it’s going to take some time for people to readjust, and I think volunteering is a great way to get back out in the community,” he said.

With volunteerism down, the Connect Marquette is doing the best it can to bring people in. The non-profit said it is trying to give people a reason to volunteer by providing a lot of service options. Including its Iron Range Roll bike race in June.

“What we’ve found that works is to offer a variety of different events, anything from bike races to helping out at the beer fest or helping with the Salvation Army,” Korhonen said.

MATI is taking a similar approach. The group said it needs help sorting through over 12,500 theatre costumes it just received, as well as workers for art week and its drive-in movie theater this summer. “We do have all sorts of theatre events and volunteers for front of the house, volunteers for stage management, I mean there’s a plethora of places that we can use volunteers,” MATI Executive Director Ryan Engle said.

MATI said the only way to convince more to volunteer is by connecting with those who share a passion for what it’s doing. The same goes for every group looking for help.

“My hope is that people will understand what we’re trying to do, or what any other non-profit is trying to do, and pick those things that they really have a passion for,” Engle said. He continued, “If you have a passion for that event or a passion for that group you’re going to do it and want to be more involved.”

Despite trying their best, both MATI and Connect Marquette still have an issue bringing in younger volunteers. Neither knows exactly why this is the case, but suspect longer work hours and less free time could be pushing them away.

To apply to volunteer at either Connect Marquette or MATI, visit their websites by clicking the links below.

Connect Marquette volunteer link. MATI volunteer link.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.