New Bonifas Arts Center exhibit promoting inclusiveness

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new exhibit at the Bonifas Arts Center is reminding people that everyone can create. It’s called “Anyone can do art, see the able, not the label.” All artists have some kind of mental or physical disability.

Many created art on their own and some had help from others. Paintings, photographs and taxidermy are included.

“No matter what happens, don’t let nobody put you down for no good reason. You are an artist and be proud of it,” said Thomas Dunlap, an artist in the exhibit. The Regional Inclusive Community Committee, or RICC, met in the Bonifas on Thursday. The committee’s goal is to give everyone a voice in the community.

Several artists in the exhibit are also in RICC.

