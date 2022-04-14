Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township is set to get a new restaurant and retail space soon. Wednesday night during the Township Planning Commission’s meeting, a proposed site plan was unanimously approved.

Near Fraco Concrete off of US-41, the plan is to build a 4,200 square foot restaurant and retail facility. The developer is under an agreement where the name of the restaurant cannot yet be named but it is a national bakery chain.

“It’s very exciting this is such a beautiful place to live and people are drawn here for various reasons and I think it’s so important that we have such a talented community planner here in Jason McCarthy to help guide us so that we can accommodate this influx of business and vital input into our community,” said Dennis Ferraro from the Marquette Township Planning Commission.

The total cost for the project is estimated at $680,000. The timeline for construction has not yet been finalized.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.