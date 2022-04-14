Advertisement

Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Proposed site plan rendering for the project(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township is set to get a new restaurant and retail space soon. Wednesday night during the Township Planning Commission’s meeting, a proposed site plan was unanimously approved.

Near Fraco Concrete off of US-41, the plan is to build a 4,200 square foot restaurant and retail facility. The developer is under an agreement where the name of the restaurant cannot yet be named but it is a national bakery chain.

“It’s very exciting this is such a beautiful place to live and people are drawn here for various reasons and I think it’s so important that we have such a talented community planner here in Jason McCarthy to help guide us so that we can accommodate this influx of business and vital input into our community,” said Dennis Ferraro from the Marquette Township Planning Commission.

The total cost for the project is estimated at $680,000. The timeline for construction has not yet been finalized.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Car crashes into, knocks Munising home off its foundation
Munising City Police investigating car crash into house
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A Menominee County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Menominee County Sheriff arrests three from Minnesota for delivery of meth

Latest News

NMU's Maddie Bast talks about her outstanding freshman season.
April 13 2022 NMU Lacrosse Profile on Maddie Bast, other stories
Terminal at Sawyer International Airport set for expansion as part of its $20 million renovation.
Sawyer International Airport gives tentative plan for renovation project
Building LEGO sets was part of many of our childhoods, and one Iron County man took the popular...
Iron County LEGO set builder looks to sell collection
The U.P. Children’s Museum opened 25 years ago, because of the vision and drive of its founder,...
Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum Executive Director announces retirement