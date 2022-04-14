Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual wanted for questioning in a retail fraud at Walmart on April 4.

The individual was seen driving away in a silver Subaru passenger car with red wheels, front end damage and no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 906-225-8441.

