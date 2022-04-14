Advertisement

Marquette DDA begins search for new executive director

Former Executive Director Rebecca Finco resigned Monday, opening the position for hire.
Former Marquette DDA Executive Director Rebecca Finco
(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is searching for a new executive director.

This comes after Rebecca Finco resigned from the position Monday, April 11 after 13 years with the DDA. Finco was appointed executive director in 2019. Finco says she plans to move out of Marquette.

DDA Chairman Jermey Ottaway says it will be difficult to replace Finco as executive director. “It’s a big loss for the DDA,” Ottaway said of Finco’s departure. He continued, “She’s been here 13 years. That’s 13 years of knowledge, 13 years of relationships that we’re losing with all our downtown partners. Those things can’t be easily replaced.”

The DDA is accepting applications for executive directors on its website. The authority says the position will stay open until it is filled.

You can apply by clicking here.

