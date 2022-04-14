Live hoppily ever after with your bunny

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While we associate Easter with bunnies, there’s a lot you need to consider before adopting one this Easter.

Hoppily Ever After in Laurium says Easter generally brings a spike in bunny adoptions.

However, what follows is a spike in bunnies being dropped off at over-crowded and under-resourced rescues.

Many adopt bunnies before doing proper research about the space, food, and attention that bunnies need to thrive.

“They require a lot of attention. They require a lot of time with their human so that they can stay nice and calm, versitile, and have the ability to hang out and live a free and happy life,” said Hoppily Ever After President Kara Clairmont.

Bunnies make great pets, but require a lot of care and attention.

Please be sure to do your research before adopting a bunny this Easter.

