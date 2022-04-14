Advertisement

Live hoppily ever after with your bunny

Easter has come early this year as this delightful fluff ball hops into the limelight. Thumper...
Easter has come early this year as this delightful fluff ball hops into the limelight. Thumper is a friendly bunny who is looking for a new forever home.(ktvf)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - While we associate Easter with bunnies, there’s a lot you need to consider before adopting one this Easter.

Hoppily Ever After in Laurium says Easter generally brings a spike in bunny adoptions.

However, what follows is a spike in bunnies being dropped off at over-crowded and under-resourced rescues.

Many adopt bunnies before doing proper research about the space, food, and attention that bunnies need to thrive.

“They require a lot of attention. They require a lot of time with their human so that they can stay nice and calm, versitile, and have the ability to hang out and live a free and happy life,” said Hoppily Ever After President Kara Clairmont.

Bunnies make great pets, but require a lot of care and attention.

Please be sure to do your research before adopting a bunny this Easter.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Car crashes into, knocks Munising home off its foundation
Munising City Police investigating car crash into house
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/14/2022)
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton parking deck demolition steps closer
A map view of the one-mile path on the east side of campus
Bay College West Campus will add new walking path to campus
Minor flooding along the Chocolay River, April 14, 2022
Spring flooding on the Chocolay River