Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium blooms April 30

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fifth Annual Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium is happening Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is on Zoom, and everyone is invited to sign up for a morning of fun and inspiring talks on the fascinating world of native plants.

The Keweenaw Wild Ones told TV6 that native plants boost local ecosystems. Additionally, it says that native plants are better catered nutritionally for area pollinators.

To learn more and register for this free event, click here.

Other presenters include Botanist and Photographer Carolyn Miller, who will show her photos of Michigan wildflowers.

Michelle Wietek-Stephens of Marquette will also be present. Wietek-Stephens is the owner of Designs by Nature – UP Native Plants, the region’s only exclusively native plant nursery.

The symposium is sponsored by Keweenaw Wild Ones, Keweenaw Land Trust, Keweenaw Garden Club and MTU’s Sustainability Demonstration House.

