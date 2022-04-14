Advertisement

Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium blooms April 30

Native plants are better for your pollinators
A purple loosestrife flower blooms, pictured above. It's one of the many stunning flowers grown...
A purple loosestrife flower blooms, pictured above. It's one of the many stunning flowers grown natively in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fifth Annual Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium is happening Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is on Zoom, and everyone is invited to sign up for a morning of fun and inspiring talks on the fascinating world of native plants.

The Keweenaw Wild Ones told TV6 that native plants boost local ecosystems. Additionally, it says that native plants are better catered nutritionally for area pollinators.

To learn more and register for this free event, click here.

Other presenters include Botanist and Photographer Carolyn Miller, who will show her photos of Michigan wildflowers.

Michelle Wietek-Stephens of Marquette will also be present. Wietek-Stephens is the owner of Designs by Nature – UP Native Plants, the region’s only exclusively native plant nursery.

The symposium is sponsored by Keweenaw Wild Ones, Keweenaw Land Trust, Keweenaw Garden Club and MTU’s Sustainability Demonstration House.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Car crashes into, knocks Munising home off its foundation
Munising City Police investigating car crash into house
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Easter has come early this year as this delightful fluff ball hops into the limelight. Thumper...
Live hoppily ever after with your bunny
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/14/2022)
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton parking deck demolition steps closer
A map view of the one-mile path on the east side of campus
Bay College West Campus will add new walking path to campus
Minor flooding along the Chocolay River, April 14, 2022
Spring flooding on the Chocolay River