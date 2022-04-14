Advertisement

GHS students create table for kindergartner in wheelchair

The tables allow children in a wheelchair to play with everyone else at recess.
Paisley and her friends playing with snow at a table built by Gladstone High School students.
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Paisley VanEffen is a kindergartener who enjoys playing math games and being outside with her friends. Paisley was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus - meaning she will always have a wheelchair.

With a table made by the Gladstone High School woodshop, Paisley can play at recess with everyone. There is a cut-out in the table where she can wheel up and play with snow, sand or toys. The table is large enough for all her friends to play at, too.

A teacher’s aide at Cameron reached out to the Gladstone woodshop with the idea. After coming up with a design, Gladstone High School students began creating the tables.

“It allows them to play with other kids. Other kids can walk over and play with a person in the wheelchair that is playing on it with sand or snow or toys,” said Caiden Mattonen, a freshman at Gladstone High School.

They made two tables and delivered them to Cameron about a month ago. On Thursday, those students watched Paisley and her friends play together with no limitations.

“It’s nice to see them sit down with the other kids and play around the table and get some more interaction,” said Jacob Micheau, a freshman at Gladstone High School.

The woodshop teacher says it teaches his students the importance of giving back.

“It gives them a good feeling that they did something, helped somebody out,” said Mark Cousineau, the industrial arts teacher at Gladstone High School.

All three students who worked on this table went to Cameron Elementary. The students agree it’s a rewarding experience.

“I got really happy about it because I feel like, well, I’ve seen the smile on her face and it was really, really good and it made me happy,” said Avery Hanson, a freshman at Gladstone High School.

