Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry coming to Negaunee High School May 4

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee High School and Feeding America West Michigan are partnering to bring a Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday, May 4, at 4:00 p.m. The resource will provide 15,000 pounds of grocery-related items to approximately 300 families in Marquette County, free of charge.

Mobile Pantries are like farmers’ markets on wheels – delivering a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods to communities with a high need for food support. Attendees will not be asked to show identification or proof of income to receive food; however, they will be required to provide basic contact information and affirm their need for food. The amount of food an attendee receives will be based on household size. Because of the pandemic, all Mobile Pantries are providing drive-thru service at this time.

Details about the event are outlined below.

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Location: Negaunee High School, 500 W. Arch Street, Negaunee, MI 49866

Check-in/Arrival time: 3:30 pm

Distribution start time: 4:00 pm

Negaunee High School, Andrew Brunette, Principal, (906) 475-7861

This is one of roughly 100 Mobile Pantries Feeding America West Michigan provides each month. Information about other Mobile Pantries can be found here.

About Feeding America West Michigan Serving local families in need since 1981, Feeding America West Michigan reclaims millions of meals’ worth of safe, surplus food from various sources. With the help of countless volunteers, the food bank sorts, stores and distributes this food through a network of more than 800 partners to fill hundreds of thousands of neighbors’ plates instead of landfills. The food bank’s service area consists of 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties from the Indiana border north through the Upper Peninsula. For more information, visit FeedWM.org or call 616-784-3250.

