Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Car crashes into, knocks Munising home off its foundation
Munising City Police investigating car crash into house
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee

Latest News

Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Migrants bused from Texas arrive in Washington, DC
A second bus of migrants that came from Texas arrives in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning....
Second Texas bus of migrants gets to DC
The new owners of the "Field of Dreams" movie site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are...
$80 million ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site expansion unveiled
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami....
Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida
Some of the migrants Texas Gov. Abbott sent from Texas arrive in Washington, D.C. (CNN)
Migrants bused from Texas arrive in DC