Bay College West Campus will add new walking path to campus

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Coming soon, Bay College West Campus is building a new walking path on campus.

The one-mile path will allow for both snowshoeing and walking. The path will run adjacent to Traders Mine Road.

Bay College has already invested $12,000 to clear the path and flag it. The college says it is still a community college and wants this trail to be utilized by all.

“We determined the area is pretty nice, between the wetlands and the highlands. We want to create a walking trail that will benefit the community, our students, some outdoor education opportunities, and create a path that makes that side of the property more useable,” said Patrick Bazen, Bay College West Campus Building Maintenance Manager

The current plan will make the path available for snowshoeing next winter and walking by the spring of 2023.

