April is National Donate Life Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Alyssa Jawor spoke to Molly Holmstrom-Bolster, UPHS - Marquette Quality Lead about how you could save lives. April is Donate Life Month which brings awareness about donation and registration. More than 100,000 individuals are on the waiting list for an organ and, every 9 seconds another person is added.

Molly pushed that the Upper Peninsula is in critical need of blood donations and how becoming a donor could save lives directly in your community.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor please visit giftoflifemichigan.org or donatelife.net.

