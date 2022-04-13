Advertisement

Wickert Floral makes Easter flowers

The floral store has been a part of the community for 99 years.
Hydrangeas and lilies ready for Easter.
Hydrangeas and lilies ready for Easter.
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba floral store is hard at work getting Easter flowers ready.

Wickert Floral has been a part of the community for 99 years. It’s been in three locations and now is on Stephenson Street across from Oven King Pizza.

The staff is designing pots and planting a wide variety of flowers for Easter.

“Just so much. So much to look at. It’s such a neat time of the year. We’ve got the stock, hydrangeas, all kinds of lilies, just anything you can imagine in every color of the rainbow,” said Marcia Linzmeier, a floral designer at Wickert Floral.

Wickert will be open until three in the afternoon Saturday.

The floral store also makes corsages and boutonnieres for prom.

To order your flowers, click here.

