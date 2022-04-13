Wickert Floral makes Easter flowers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba floral store is hard at work getting Easter flowers ready.

Wickert Floral has been a part of the community for 99 years. It’s been in three locations and now is on Stephenson Street across from Oven King Pizza.

The staff is designing pots and planting a wide variety of flowers for Easter.

“Just so much. So much to look at. It’s such a neat time of the year. We’ve got the stock, hydrangeas, all kinds of lilies, just anything you can imagine in every color of the rainbow,” said Marcia Linzmeier, a floral designer at Wickert Floral.

Wickert will be open until three in the afternoon Saturday.

The floral store also makes corsages and boutonnieres for prom.

To order your flowers, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.