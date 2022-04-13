System to bring more showers

Our first round of rain exits the area early this morning. Scattered showers will be around during the day with another round of widespread showers late this afternoon. We’re looking at an additional inch of rain. This could cause ponding of water in low-lying areas! Cold air will move in for the rest of the week through next week.

Today: Scattered showers with more rain and isolated thundershowers this afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s, upper 40s south

Thursday: Morning rain/snow mix. Otherwise, breezy southwest winds with gusts around 40mph

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, upper 30s to 40° central/east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Saturday: Light snow showers early on

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and below normal

>Highs: Mid 30s

