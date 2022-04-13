Secretary of State recognizes Donate Life Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Secretary of State is recognizing Donate Life Month with a special campaign.

The campaign is called “Check Your Heart” and is a partnership between Jocelyn Benson and Gift of Life Michigan.

They plan to sign up one million volunteers for the organ donor registry in only three years.

Benson says one person can save the lives of 75 people through organ, tissue, and eye donation.

Amy Bacon knows first-hand the importance of Gift of Life. She received a heart transplant from the program.

“I don’t believe that there is any gift that can top saying ‘yes, you can have my organs in my demise.’ To save or improve the lives of up to 75 other individuals.”

To check if you’re an organ donor, simply look for the heart emblem on your driver’s license.

